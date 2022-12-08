UrduPoint.com

Reforms Being Introduced To Maintain Food Quality: DG PFA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2022 | 10:11 PM

Director General, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Mudassar Riaz Malik visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Thursday.

According to a statement, RCCI president Saqib Rafiq gave a briefing on the ongoing activities of the chamber.

He said that the efforts of PFA to improve food quality were commendable, adding the license and medical fees should be reduced, and the number of fines should be reviewed and suggested that the chamber's platform for awareness was available for policy advocacy.

He said that a representative of the chamber or association should also be included in the committee for inspection and taking stakeholders on board for policy reforms.

Mudassar Riaz Malik said that the food authority was improved on modern lines, while a software system, Enterprise resource planning (ERP), was being introduced to minimize the intervention of the staff.

Classification of fines was introduced and assured that food businesses would not be raided to some extent; however, inspection will be notified.

He added that medical cards would be issued for one year, and a 1223 helpline for complaints had also been introduced.

Reforms and amendments were also being brought under which the right to appeal against fines would be given, he said.

He said that loose milk was a major cause of diseases, and loose milk would be allowed to be sold only in packaging adding a QR code was also introduced to eliminate adulteration.

The DG said a food expo would be organized next year, and a tea festival would also be organized in January 2023.

