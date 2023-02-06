Reforms to be undertaken in National Energy Efficiency Authority: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday decided to carry out restructuring and capacity building of the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA)

He was chairing a review meeting here for promoting energy conservation in the country.

The prime minister formed an inter-ministerial committee under the leadership of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for important reforms in the energy efficiency authority.

He directed that the inter-ministerial committee should take steps for the immediate revival of the authority.

He voiced concern over the wastage of resources and the closure of different institutions in the country.

The PM expressed his displeasure over the shortcomings in the performance and capacity of NEECA.

The number of personnel in the authority should be increased and transparency should be ensured in the institution, he stressed.

The experts in NEECA should devise a strategy for energy savings in the sectors of construction, industry, communications, power, and agriculture.

The prime minister was briefed in detail about the performance and mandate of the authority.

It was informed that in the past no considerable steps were taken for the capacity building of NEECA. The PM instructed that a timeframe should be set for immediate comprehensive planning and reforms in NEECA.

He was told that the draft of the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Policy would be presented for approval before the cabinet soon.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Federal ministers Ishaq Dar and Khurram Dastgir Khan, Advisor to the PM Ahad Cheema, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik, Special Assistants to the PM Jehanzeb Khan and Syed Fahd Hussain, and officials concerned attended the meeting.