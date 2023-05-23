Regional Director Larkana of Provincial Ombudsman visits District jail Jacobabad

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :On the directives of Provincial Ombudsman Aijaz Ali Khan, the Regional Director Larkana Zafar Ali Buriro visited District Jail Jacobabad on Monday.

He enquired about the problems of the prisoners and UTPs and took information from the prisoners about clean drinking water and food and also reviewed the ongoing development works in various barracks of the Jail.

He also visited various Jail Wards where the prisoners/UTPs pointed out the problems regarding the delay in cases as well as the facilities demanded under the Jail Manual.

Zafar Ali Buriro directed the Jail Superintendent to ensure the required facilities for Prisoners according to Jail Manual and proper cleanliness services.

He also visited the hospital established in the jail and took information from the prisoners about the medicines and also visited the storeroom of the hospital and inquired about the sufferings of the prisoners.

Regional Director said that the prisoners shall be provided facilities of education, health, and other according to the jail manual.

On the occasion, the jail superintendent Regional Director Ombudsman that all facilities including meeting with relatives of prisoners, treatment, education, and others were provided to prisoners.

He also visited and reviewed ongoing development works in the jail. He directed the officers of concerned departments to complete the development schemes in the stipulated time and ensure quality work.

The sleekness in this regard will not be tolerated at any cost, he warned.

Jail Superintendent Nazar Mohammad Gaad, Medical Officer Dr. Anil Kumar and Social Welfare Officer Jacobabad were also present on the occasion.