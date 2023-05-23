UrduPoint.com

Regional Director Larkana Of Provincial Ombudsman Visits District Jail Jacobabad

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Regional Director Larkana of Provincial Ombudsman visits District jail Jacobabad

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :On the directives of Provincial Ombudsman Aijaz Ali Khan, the Regional Director Larkana Zafar Ali Buriro visited District Jail Jacobabad on Monday.

He enquired about the problems of the prisoners and UTPs and took information from the prisoners about clean drinking water and food and also reviewed the ongoing development works in various barracks of the Jail.

He also visited various Jail Wards where the prisoners/UTPs pointed out the problems regarding the delay in cases as well as the facilities demanded under the Jail Manual.

Zafar Ali Buriro directed the Jail Superintendent to ensure the required facilities for Prisoners according to Jail Manual and proper cleanliness services.

He also visited the hospital established in the jail and took information from the prisoners about the medicines and also visited the storeroom of the hospital and inquired about the sufferings of the prisoners.

Regional Director said that the prisoners shall be provided facilities of education, health, and other according to the jail manual.

On the occasion, the jail superintendent Regional Director Ombudsman that all facilities including meeting with relatives of prisoners, treatment, education, and others were provided to prisoners.

He also visited and reviewed ongoing development works in the jail. He directed the officers of concerned departments to complete the development schemes in the stipulated time and ensure quality work.

The sleekness in this regard will not be tolerated at any cost, he warned.

Jail Superintendent Nazar Mohammad Gaad, Medical Officer Dr. Anil Kumar and Social Welfare Officer Jacobabad were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Education Water Jail Larkana Jacobabad All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

US Condemns Vandalism Against Turkish House in New ..

US Condemns Vandalism Against Turkish House in New York - State Dept.

27 minutes ago
 UN Spokesman on Possible F-16 Jets Deliveries to K ..

UN Spokesman on Possible F-16 Jets Deliveries to Kiev: 'Our Aim is to See End to ..

46 minutes ago
 Portugal Has No Plans to Send F-16s to Ukraine - F ..

Portugal Has No Plans to Send F-16s to Ukraine - Foreign Minister

46 minutes ago
 UAE has repeatedly shown climate leadership, says ..

UAE has repeatedly shown climate leadership, says OPEC Secretary General

57 minutes ago
 10 Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

10 Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan Tourism Website launched in China to prom ..

Pakistan Tourism Website launched in China to promote bilateral tourism

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.