Regional Officer Inspects Sialkot Central Rescue Station

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2023 | 04:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid along with an inspection team visited Sialkot District Headquarters Central Rescue Station on Kutchery Road and conducted a performance audit of the last six months.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal accompanied him to inspect the station and vehicles.

Regional Emergency Officer (REO) Syed Kamal Abid inspected the uniform of the staff, appearance, record, vehicle equipment, building of the station and motorcycle ambulances.

He also inspected control room records and emergency calls.

Addressing the rescuers, Syed Kamal Abid asked them to make practice a part of every shift to improve their operational skills so that they could provide services to people in a better way.

Later, ta mock exercise was conducted to rescue people trapped in a building on fire and timely control of the fire at the Central Rescue Station to test the operational skills of the rescuers.

REO Syed Kamal Abid expressed satisfaction over the performance of the rescuers.

