UrduPoint.com

Regional Ombudsman SBA Holds Open Court

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2022 | 07:22 PM

Regional Ombudsman SBA holds open court

On the directives of Sindh Ombudsman, Regional Director Ombudsman of Shaheed Benazirabad Khan Muhammad Zardari heard the issues of serving and retired government employees and family pensioners linked with District Accounts Office SBA regarding monthly salary, GP Fund, gratuity and others issues

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :On the directives of Sindh Ombudsman, Regional Director Ombudsman of Shaheed Benazirabad Khan Muhammad Zardari heard the issues of serving and retired government employees and family pensioners linked with District Accounts Office SBA regarding monthly salary, GP Fund, gratuity and others issues.

Regional Director issues on the spot orders to resolve the same. Regional Directordirected District Accounts Officer, SBA to immediately settle the genuine issues of all employees and their heirs presented at open katchehry (open court). He said that issues of the public shall also be resolved on routine days.

Related Topics

Sindh Asif Ali Zardari Martyrs Shaheed Same Family All Government Court

Recent Stories

UK Trade Unions Urge Authorities to Introduce Wind ..

UK Trade Unions Urge Authorities to Introduce Windfall Tax On Oil, Gas Companies

3 minutes ago
 Americans Approve of US-EU Effort to Boost Export ..

Americans Approve of US-EU Effort to Boost Export Controls - Poll

3 minutes ago
 Spain Raises Health Alert Over Monkeypox Outbreak ..

Spain Raises Health Alert Over Monkeypox Outbreak in Madrid - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Senate Body strongly condemns fostering of ethnic ..

Senate Body strongly condemns fostering of ethnic groups, collectivism in educat ..

3 minutes ago
 Couple shot dead in Khuzdar

Couple shot dead in Khuzdar

6 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court directs FIA to consult journa ..

Islamabad High Court directs FIA to consult journalists' bodies on media related ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.