Regional Ombudsman SBA holds open court

On the directives of Sindh Ombudsman, Regional Director Ombudsman of Shaheed Benazirabad Khan Muhammad Zardari heard the issues of serving and retired government employees and family pensioners linked with District Accounts Office SBA regarding monthly salary, GP Fund, gratuity and others issues

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :On the directives of Sindh Ombudsman, Regional Director Ombudsman of Shaheed Benazirabad Khan Muhammad Zardari heard the issues of serving and retired government employees and family pensioners linked with District Accounts Office SBA regarding monthly salary, GP Fund, gratuity and others issues.

Regional Director issues on the spot orders to resolve the same. Regional Directordirected District Accounts Officer, SBA to immediately settle the genuine issues of all employees and their heirs presented at open katchehry (open court). He said that issues of the public shall also be resolved on routine days.