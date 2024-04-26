Open Menu

Registration For Provision Of 20,000 Motorcycles Under CM Scheme Starts In Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Registration for provision of 20,000 motorcycles under CM scheme starts in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that under the Chief Minister's Youth Initiative, the registration process has formally started for the provision of 20,000 motorcycles in interest-free installments, in which 19,000 petrol motorcycles and 1,000 electric bikes would be distributed to students.

Presiding over a meeting, he said that the candidates would be selected by a draw. "Out of 19,000 petrol bikes, 11,676 are for male students and 7,324 for female students. Similarly, out of 1,000 electric bikes, 700 have been allocated for male students and 300 for female students. Applicant must be above 18 years of age and a regular student of a degree college/university recognized by the HEC and having a motorcycle learner's permit/driving license," he added.

E-balloting will be conducted in case of receipt of applications in excess of the allotted quota.

To start the registration process for the interest-free bike scheme, eligible students should enter their full name, email address, CNIC on the registration page at this link (https://bikes.punjab.gov.pk/register).

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Muzaffar Hayat and Deputy Director (DD) Colleges were also present in the meeting.

Muhammad Zulqarnain said that motorcycle is the best ride for girls due to which girls can use it to go to colleges and universities and in this regard, now a family member, father or brother, who spend time, resources and energy to drop or pick up their daughter or sister for college or university can breathe a sigh of relief. He said that female students must benefit from the scheme.

