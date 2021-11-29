UrduPoint.com

Registration For Recruitment In Pak Army Would Continue Till Dec 20

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 10:37 PM

Registration for recruitment in Pak Army would continue till Dec 20

Pakistan Army Recruitment Center has announced that registration for the recruitment in Pakistan Army as captain (Lady Cadet Course-20) would be continued till 20th December 2021

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Army Recruitment Center has announced that registration for the recruitment in Pakistan Army as captain (Lady Cadet Course-20) would be continued till 20th December 2021.

Desirous female candidates having graduation in engineering field, attaining 28 years age on May 1, 2022 were asked to apply online at the Pakistan Army's website www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk.

More Stories From Pakistan

