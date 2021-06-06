Rehman urges UN to bring international law to restore ecosystem

Chairman Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR) Senator A. Rehman Malik has urged the United Nations to introduce international laws for the restoration of ecosystem and asked the government to declare illegal cutting down of trees as a criminal offence

He was delivering an address as a keynote speaker at a Webinar on World Environment Day organized by International Human Rights Commission (IHRC).

The webinar was attended by a large number of diplomats, scientists and participants from across the globe. Dr. Ameenah Firdaus Gurib-Fakim the First Female President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mrs. Rosalia Arteaga the First Female President of the Republic of Ecuador and Ms. Dunya Maumoon Former Foreign Minister of Maldives also addressed the webinar.

The webinar was hosted by Ambassador Dr. Muhammad Shahid Amin Khan, World Chair of International Human Rights Commission (IHRC).

Rehman Malik said that World Environment Day (WED) is celebrated every year on 5 June to encourage awareness and action for the protection of the environment.

He said that this year theme Ecosystem Restoration is thought provoking for us all as it highlights the adverse impacts of climate change and focusing our attention on the need to restore ecosystem.

He said that it is a good sign that today UN will officially launch the 'UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration' and he hopes UN will take concrete and practical steps and initiatives during the decade towards ecosystem restoration.

Rehman Malik expressed that scientists across the world have cautioned that humanity has the last chance to prevent devastating climate change adding we really need to make this decade count.

"We need to undertake concerted efforts to protect the earth from further deterioration as caused by the ruthless manipulation of the ecosystem and misbalancing forces of nature," he added.

He said that the global annual temperature has increased at an average rate of 0.08 C (0.14 F) per decade since 1880 and over twice that rate (+0.18C / +0.32F) since 1981. "In the long run of Industrialization, we have forgotten to protect our mother nature", he added.

Rehman Malik told the webinar that over 2 200 active satellites are orbiting earth and due to the intense friction of travelling from a vacuum to an atmosphere full of gases, noxious chemicals and GHGs are released in the upper atmosphere which are more potent than CO2, and can deplete the ozone layer or retain more thermal radiation.

He stressed that if there can be an laws against criminal activities like money laundering, etc. why there can't be laws for protecting the environment.

Malik said that United Nations should bring necessary legislation to protect the earth from further manipulation.

He advised that the government should devise policies and plans, among others, for disaster management, environmental protection, protection of forests and wildlife to restore the ecosystem.

Malik added that government should make laws with stern punishment for those involved in deforestation and illegal cutting down of trees should be declared a criminal offence.

He suggested that district and municipal authority should not be given permission for constructions unless a certificate is produced by the environment division. He said that to increase green cover and protecting biodiversity in the country, maximum trees should be planted.

Malik said that every citizen should be bound to contribute in increasing the green cover outside their homes.

He concluded that tree-planting alone will not be enough to create a global balance and restore ecosystem if forests are continued to be cut down and burned.