Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Scholarships Being Given To Poor, Intelligent Students: CM

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Rehmatul-lil-Alameen scholarships programme for poor and intelligent students of Punjab was being carried out successfully in the province.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, he said that the purpose of the scholarship programme was to provide financial support to the deserving students. The government was determined to breach the gulf of economic disparity between privileged and impecunious strata of society, according to the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Usman Buzdar said that under the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen scholarships programme, the government would ensure transparent and justified distribution of stipends. He said that students could apply for scholarships at the PITB from their homes. Intermediate Rehmatul-lil-Alameen scholarships would be awarded on the basis of matriculation results, whereas undergraduate scholarships would be given on the basis of intermediate results. He said that 14,000 intermediate scholarships and 891 undergraduate scholarships would be distributed among the students of public colleges and universities.

Moreover, 50 per cent Rehmatul-lil-Alameen scholarships would be given to needy and destitute children while the remaining 50 per cent would be awarded to students of all districts purely on merit.

Scholarship share of science students was 60 per cent and humanities group students would get 40 per cent, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that Rehmatul-lil-Alameen scholarships would also be given to the children of low paid government employees. Rs 25,000 will be distributed among each student per annum under the head of intermediate scholarship, overall Rs 700 million would be paid annually. Similarly, undergraduate scholarships would be given to the top students of every undergraduate programme in 30 government universities. Undergraduate scholarships would include full tuition fees for the entire academic session. Rs 67 million will be paid annually and a total of Rs 268 million will be distributed among the deserving students under this head. He said that the programme would be beneficial for those students who could not continue their education due to financial difficulties. He said that Rehmatul-lil-Alameen scholarships programme was not for any particular religion or class, but for every talented and needy student.

