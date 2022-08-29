Relief camps set up to support flood affectees

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Various organizations have set up relief camps to collect donations, general commodities, medicines, clothes and other things for flood-affected people in the city on Monday.

President Pakistan People Party Rawalpindi chapter Raja Kamran Hussain told APP that five camps had been established at Raja Bazar, Committee Chowk, Rehmanabad, Sadiqabad and Shakrail Bazar to help the catastrophe-hit people.

Meanwhile, President Markazi Anjuman Tajraan Punjab, Sharjil Mir said that trade bodies of the city had organized many camps at all city bazaars, including Saidpur road, Gawalmandi, Murree Road, Saddar and others to help the flood affected.

He said that the business community would leave no stone unturned for the help of the flood victims.

Mir said that a massive disaster had hit the country, and it was our prime duty to utilize all resources for the help of those who were sitting helplessly in the flood-affected areas.

In addition, Pak Army, District Administration, Jamat Islami, Tehrik Labaik, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf also established relief camps in the city to support flood victims.

