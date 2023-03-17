Relief-oriented measures stressed for citizens

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2023 | 04:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial Caretaker Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Livestock Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria has underlined the need for taking tangible measures to extend relief to citizens by addressing their grievances at the earliest.

He expressed these views during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Dera Muhammad Nisar Ahmad Khan to review the performance of government departments in the district.

He said officials should perform their duties with dedication and honesty without resorting to excuses to serve citizens for what they were paid from the national exchequer.

He said public servants need to take relief-oriented measures such as establishing 'Sasta bazaars' during the holy month of Ramazan for providing food items at cheaper rates to the masses.

Similarly, he said that development schemes should be pursued irrespective of political affiliations while keeping in view the interest of the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Dera Division Nisar Ahmad Khan said that the sasta bazaar would be set up to provide essential edible commodities to citizens at discounted prices.

He also directed the department concerned to improve the cleanliness of the markets and streets of the city.

He said the flour quota would be increased to ensure an uninterrupted supply of the commodity during Ramazan. The commissioner also directed the Halal Food Authority to speed up its operations against hazardous items. He also directed the regional transport authority to ensure that transporters did not exploit Eid occasions by charging extra fares from passengers or installing extra seats.

He also directed the departments concerned to take proper measures in light of an advisory issued by the PDMA regarding weather forecasts.

He also expressed his anger over the delay in the repair work of CRBC Canal and directed the department concerned to complete the repair work of CRBC as soon as possible.

