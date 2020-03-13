UrduPoint.com
Religious Ministry Establishes Cell For Hujjaj Queries Redressal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 05:08 PM

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has established a Hajj Inquiry Cell for prompt registration and resolution of the complaints of intending pilgrims of Hajj-2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ):The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has established a Hajj Inquiry Cell for prompt registration and resolution of the complaints of intending pilgrims of Hajj-2020.

According to official sources in the ministry, the intending pilgrims could get quick reply about their Hajj related queries by contacting on 051 9216980, 9216981, 9216982, 9205696 for guidance.

The intending pilgrims and their relatives could get any type of information from the ministry during working hours.

The Government Scheme Hajj applicants could see their bank submitted applications on the website of the ministry. http://inquiry.hajjinfo.org/.

