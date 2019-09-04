Religious Ministry to regulate Umrah, Ziarat activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was planning to regulate Umrah and Ziarat activities by registering tour operators besides giving stringent punishments to cheaters.

According to official sources, a draft of Hajj and Umrah Services Bill was currently in Ministry for Law and Justice for vetting.

An important meeting to be convened in the ministry on Wednesday to devise a strategy to regulate Ziarat of sacred places including Iran, Iraq and India.

The ministry has decided to contact Saudi Authorities to include other airports of the country in Road to Makkah Project to facilitate Pakistani hujjaj next year.