Remittance payments can be collected from Post Office locations free of charge

Umer Jamshaid 37 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 12:07 PM

Remittance Beneficiaries' can collect their remittance payments sent from abroad using National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Remittance Services from the Pakistan Post Office locations free of charge

Pakistan Post Office Department (PPOD) has entered recently in an arrangement with NBP under the umbrella of Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI).

Pakistan Post Office Department (PPOD) has entered recently in an arrangement with NBP under the umbrella of Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI).

An official of Pakistan Post told APP that the government is constantly looking for new ways to make it convenient for Pakistanis living at home and abroad to receive and send money.

"Pakistan has the sixth largest diaspora population in the world, with approximately 7.6 million Pakistanis living abroad. Pakistan received over $20 billion in remittances in FY2018, representing almost 7% of the country's GDP", he said.

Customers wishing to send their remittances through Pakistan Post's selected branches can visit any of National Bank's correspondents and request a cash transaction for NBP.

The booking agent will provide a secret code/PIN number to the remitter. The remitter has to share the PIN number with the customer and inform them about the exact amount send in Pakistani Rupees. The transactions can be sent free of charge (above US$200) and can be collected for Free from either National Bank of Pakistan or any participating Pakistan Post Office location.

It is simple to remit money to your beneficiary's account at NBP or any other bank account in Pakistan through Pakistan Post correspondents in minutes and that too free of charge.

