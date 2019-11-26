UrduPoint.com
Renovation, Facelift Project Of Lala Rukh Tomb Initiated

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 09:05 PM

The tehsil municipal administration Hassanabdal has launched a mega project for the Mughal era Lala Rukh tomb with the collaboration of local donors and philanthropists in a bid to restore the decaying Mughal era monument and provide better recreational facilities to the dwellers of the city

Assistant Commissioner Adnan Anjum Raja while briefing the newsmen here at the site said the historical monument of the tomb of Lala Rukh, traditionally attributed to Princess Lala Rukh daughter of the Mughal emperor, was in bad condition.

Raja added that the garden adjacent to the tomb was in shambles and causing embarrassing situation when the Sikh pilgrims hailing from different parts of the world visit adjacent Sikh temple to offer their religious rituals and also pay visit to this monument.

He added that in a bid to save the national heritage from decay and provide better recreational facilities to the dwellers of the city especially women and children, the tehsil municipal administration had kicked off the restoration, preservation, up lift and provision of different recreational facilities at the site.

He said besides provision of funds from national kitty, local donors and philanthropists also contributed to the project so that maximum facilities could be provided to masses. "Even the TMA employees have contributed donations from their own pockets for completion of project for national cause," he added.

He said seating facilities, play facilities, recreational facilities and lamps would be installed in the garden and at evening the park would be opened only for families.

He said TMA, archaeology and local administration staff would be deputed to facilitate families.

