Renowned calligrapher Shamsul Iqbal Shams dies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Renowned calligrapher from Swat, Shamsul Iqbal Shams who sustained injuries in road accident few days ago died on Wednesday.

He was associated with calligraphy, particularly Islamic calligraphy for the last 40 years.

Born in 1957, Shamsul Iqbal Shams was famous for his ancient art of carving on barks and stones and has copied over 500 manuscripts, verses of the Holy Quran and Names of Allah Almighty on barks and stones.

He was given the honourary titlte of "Shamsul Qalam" for his literary and calligraphic services by the literary circles and elders in Swat.

He was famous for using variety of items including barks of trees, leaves, bones, river stones, dried pumpkins, gourds, bottle gourds, corncobs, tree branches, leather, wood planks and wooden bowls for his calligraphy. His funeral prayers will be offered in Saidu Sharif, Swat.