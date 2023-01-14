UrduPoint.com

Renowned Playwright Asghar Nadeem Syed Turns 73

Renowned playwright, poet and intellectual Asghar Nadeem Syed turned 73 on Saturday. He was born on January 14, 1950 in Multan, to a Syed family

He received his master's degree in Urdu language from University of the Punjab, Lahore and completed his PhD at Bahauddin Zakariya University, in Multan. Asghar Nadeem Syed has written many famous dramas for television.

His dramas highlight the social injustices in the society. Asghar has written plays depicting the feudal culture in rural areas, exploitation of women, and Pakistan's oligarchic structure, comprising politicians, feudal lords, media moguls and bureaucracy.

Some of his famous plays include Chand Grehan, Nijaat, Hawain, Pyas, Maigh Malhar, Ghulam Gardish, Riyasat, Bol Meri Machli, Khuda Zameen Se Gaya Nahin,Tum Ho Ke Chup and Jaan'nisar.

In 2013, he served on the Board of Governors of Pakistan Academy of Letters. He also served as media consultant at Pakistan Television.

He has written three books, namely Aadhe Chand Ki Raat, Tarz-e-Ehsas and Adhoori Kulliyat.

