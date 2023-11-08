Open Menu

Renowned Urdu Poet Jaun Alia Remembered

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Renowned Urdu poet Jaun Alia remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Renowned urdu poet and scholar Jaun Elia was remembered on his death anniversary on Thursday.

He was born on December 14, 1931, in an illustrious family in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. He was the youngest of his siblings. His father Allama Shafiq Hasan Elia was deeply involved in art and literature and also an astrologer and a poet.

This literary environment modelled him along the same lines and he wrote his first Urdu couplet when he was

just 8.

He was fluent in Arabic, English, Persian, Sanskrit and Hebrew.

Elia migrated to Pakistan in 1957 and made Karachi his home. His first poetic collection Shayad was published in 1991, when he was 60. The second collection of his poetry Ya’ani was published posthumously in 2003.

Later his companion, Khalid Ansari, compiled and published his three consecutive collections, Gumaan in 2004, Lekin in 2006 and Goya in 2008.

He died after a protracted illness on November 8, 2002 in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Died Goya Same November December Family Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Launch of Azerbaijan Airlines in Pakistan boosts p ..

Launch of Azerbaijan Airlines in Pakistan boosts people-to-people contacts: Sola ..

12 hours ago
 SIFC hosts final day of Pakistan Investment Roadsh ..

SIFC hosts final day of Pakistan Investment Roadshow in UAE

12 hours ago
 'Greatest ever innings': Cummins hails epic Maxwel ..

'Greatest ever innings': Cummins hails epic Maxwell

12 hours ago
 Maxwell hits epic double century as Australia brea ..

Maxwell hits epic double century as Australia break Afghanistan hearts

12 hours ago
Strikes kill civilians in key Mali town, army blam ..

Strikes kill civilians in key Mali town, army blamed

12 hours ago
 MQM Pakistan, PML-N to continue work for Sindh: D ..

MQM Pakistan, PML-N to continue work for Sindh: Dr Sattar

12 hours ago
 Dacoit injured in firing encounter with police

Dacoit injured in firing encounter with police

12 hours ago
 Gazans raise white flags to flee Israeli onslaught ..

Gazans raise white flags to flee Israeli onslaught on foot

12 hours ago
 Attaining proficiency at shooting must remain at h ..

Attaining proficiency at shooting must remain at heart of basic military trainin ..

12 hours ago
 Glenn Maxwell's epic World Cup innings: Who said w ..

Glenn Maxwell's epic World Cup innings: Who said what

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan