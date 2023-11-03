Open Menu

Renowned US Filmmaker Jennifer Hall Lee's "Women Without Borders" Photo Exhibition Unveiled At PNCA

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2023 | 10:25 PM

In a captivating showcase of Pakistan's diverse female experiences, the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Friday is thrilled to unveil "Women Without Borders," an extraordinary photographic exhibition by acclaimed filmmaker Jennifer Hall Lee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) In a captivating showcase of Pakistan's diverse female experiences, the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Friday is thrilled to unveil "Women Without Borders," an extraordinary photographic exhibition by acclaimed filmmaker Jennifer Hall Lee.

This remarkable exhibition provides a captivating and intimate window into the lives of Pakistani women, spanning the vibrant metropolises to the far-flung villages.

The event was graced by the presence of Jamal Shah, Minister of National Heritage and Culture Division, the inauguration of this profound exhibition marks a momentous occasion.

The exhibition titled "Women Without Borders" will grace Gallery 3 of the PNCA until November 3, offering an unprecedented opportunity for visitors to witness the strength, resilience, and indomitable spirit of these remarkable women as they confront life's challenges.

The comprises a stunning collection of photographs and compelling video interviews conducted across Pakistan's diverse landscape, from the bustling streets of Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad in Punjab to the remote rural corners of Chitral, this exhibition is a powerful testament to the complexity of Pakistani women's lives.

In her own words, Jennifer Hall Lee reflects on her enlightening journey: "Interviewing women in cities and villages about culture, patriarchy, and feminism has been a profound and eye-opening experience, revealing the intricate tapestry of Pakistani women's lives."

For those seeking a deeper understanding of the multifaceted lives of Pakistani women and an opportunity to bask in the glory of beautiful photography, "Women Without Borders" is a compelling must-see. This exhibition is a visual odyssey that transcends borders, offering an enriching and thought-provoking experience for all.

