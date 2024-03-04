Rental Power Case Hearing Adjourned Till April 22
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2024 | 08:13 PM
The Accountability Court of Islamabad Monday adjourned the hearing of the Rental Power Plant case against Raja Pervaiz Ashraf till April 22
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Accountability Court of Islamabad Monday adjourned the hearing of the Rental Power Plant case against Raja Pervaiz Ashraf till April 22.
Raja Pervaiz Ashraf appeared before the court of Nasir Javed Rana.
Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing till April 22.
Recent Stories
NDMA conducts national level “Spring-Thaw 2024” simulation exercises
Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal
Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub
FBR disburses Rs 65 bln refunds to exporters
China's top political advisory body starts annual session
43 countries demand international probe into Navalny's death
RMC inaugurates annual sports gala
Pakistani experts praise 'Two Sessions' for propelling global economic stabili ..
Nooribad case hearing against CM Sindh adjourned
Mardan Price Review Committee holds meeting for Ramadan
ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats allocation
DPRC fixes prices of essentials through mutual consultations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NDMA conducts national level “Spring-Thaw 2024” simulation exercises5 minutes ago
-
Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal5 minutes ago
-
Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub5 minutes ago
-
RMC inaugurates annual sports gala3 minutes ago
-
Nooribad case hearing against CM Sindh adjourned3 minutes ago
-
Mardan Price Review Committee holds meeting for Ramadan41 seconds ago
-
ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats allocation43 seconds ago
-
DPRC fixes prices of essentials through mutual consultations45 seconds ago
-
SIC demands reserved seats in KP Assembly46 seconds ago
-
Panel of chairmen, petition committee announced in PA2 hours ago
-
Senate unanimously passed resolution in favour of innocent Palestinians2 hours ago
-
LESCO chief holds functional heads meeting2 hours ago