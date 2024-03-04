Open Menu

Rental Power Case Hearing Adjourned Till April 22

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2024 | 08:13 PM

The Accountability Court of Islamabad Monday adjourned the hearing of the Rental Power Plant case against Raja Pervaiz Ashraf till April 22

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf appeared before the court of Nasir Javed Rana.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing till April 22.

