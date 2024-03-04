Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 22

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Accountability Court of Islamabad Monday adjourned the hearing of the Rental Power Plant case against Raja Pervaiz Ashraf till April 22.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf appeared before the court of Nasir Javed Rana.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing till April 22.