Rescue 1122 and Wapda teams restore traffic on Hazara Motorway

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Hazara Motorway faced temporary traffic disruption as a heavy electricity line fell down on the road near Havelian interchange on Saturday morning. The special team of Rescue 1122 in collaborating with WAPDA officials, restored the road.

According to the details, Hazara Motorway was temporarily closed for all sorts of traffic from Havalian to Qalandarabad as two electricity poles and electric cables were fallen down on the road due stormy winds and rain last night.

Owing to the proactive measures of the National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP), no casualties were reported. Senior officers of Motorway Police monitored the situation and coordinated with relevant authorities to clear the road.

After an hour of diligent efforts, they successfully cleared the motorway of electricity lines, ensuring the resumption of traffic flow.