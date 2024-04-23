Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Celebrates Int'l Earth Day

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Rescue 1122 celebrates Int'l Earth Day

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) On the instructions of Secretary Emergency Services Punjab Dr. Rizwan Naseer, the International Earth Day was celebrated by Rescue 1122.

An awareness walk was conducted from the Central Rescue Station under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, after which a seminar was held.

On this occasion, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Naveed Iqbal said that the use of plastic items and burning them in large scale, indiscriminate use of water, burning of crop residues, toxic fumes of factories are a threat to the earth and its environment.

He said that the citizens should give up use of shopping bags and other plastic products, this decision can secure the future of the planet and the creatures living here including humans.

Meanwhile, under the auspices of Rescue 1122, seminars and awareness walks were also organized in all tehsil headquarters of the district in which a large number of public and students participated besides rescuers.

On this occasion, saplings were planted and cleaning campaign was also conducted in the rescue offices and adjacent areas.

