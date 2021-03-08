(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The International Women Day was celebrated at Rescue 1122 Headquarters in recognition of the services of female rescuers and acknowledge their valuable contribution in Rescue Service.

DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer paid rich tribute to all working women, especially those who were serving in the lifesaving emergency service.

He said that working in the emergency service was really a challenging job but female officers and officials were highly committed and performing their duties with the equal commitment of male rescue staff.

He also highlighted that rescue management strongly believed in women empowerment, equal opportunities to them and their acknowledgement at all forums.

He expressed these views in a ceremony held at Emergency Services Headquarters in respect of International Women Day.