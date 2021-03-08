UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Celebrates Int'l Women Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 09:00 PM

Rescue 1122 celebrates Int'l Women Day

The International Women Day was celebrated at Rescue 1122 Headquarters in recognition of the services of female rescuers and acknowledge their valuable contribution in Rescue Service

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The International Women Day was celebrated at Rescue 1122 Headquarters in recognition of the services of female rescuers and acknowledge their valuable contribution in Rescue Service.

DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer paid rich tribute to all working women, especially those who were serving in the lifesaving emergency service.

He said that working in the emergency service was really a challenging job but female officers and officials were highly committed and performing their duties with the equal commitment of male rescue staff.

He also highlighted that rescue management strongly believed in women empowerment, equal opportunities to them and their acknowledgement at all forums.

He expressed these views in a ceremony held at Emergency Services Headquarters in respect of International Women Day.

Related Topics

Punjab Job Male Rescue 1122 Women All

Recent Stories

Saeed Al Tayer meets British Minister for Exports

21 minutes ago

PTI achieves milestone of popularity by winning ma ..

6 minutes ago

UAF organizes rally, seminar to mark Int'l Women D ..

6 minutes ago

US stocks mostly higher on progress of stimulus pa ..

6 minutes ago

PTI emerges as largest political party in country: ..

6 minutes ago

Balochistan becomes a destination for investors: Z ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.