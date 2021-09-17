UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Douses Fire In Wooden Factory At Hayatabad Industrial Estate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 02:41 AM

Rescue 1122 douses fire in wooden factory at Hayatabad Industrial Estate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday doused fire that suddenly occurred in a wooden factory at Industrial Estate Hayatabad.

According to a statement issued here, the firefighters of Rescue 1122 promptly responded to the emergency call by rushing fire fighters and water tanks who put off the fire within half an hour.

No loss of life is reported in the incident while some equipment including burner of the factory is damaged by the blaze.

Timely action and professional handling of the fire saved factory from serious damage, the statement added.

Related Topics

Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

3 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

2 hours ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

3 hours ago
 OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Obser ..

OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Observation Groups - Russian Repres ..

3 hours ago
 Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Imp ..

Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Importance of EU Lawmakers' Repor ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.