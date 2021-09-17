Rescue 1122 douses fire in wooden factory at Hayatabad Industrial Estate

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday doused fire that suddenly occurred in a wooden factory at Industrial Estate Hayatabad.

According to a statement issued here, the firefighters of Rescue 1122 promptly responded to the emergency call by rushing fire fighters and water tanks who put off the fire within half an hour.

No loss of life is reported in the incident while some equipment including burner of the factory is damaged by the blaze.

Timely action and professional handling of the fire saved factory from serious damage, the statement added.