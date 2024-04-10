Rescue 1122 Handled 8 Fire Incidents On Eid Day
Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2024 | 11:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Rescue 1122 handled 8 fire incidents on first day of Eid in different parts of the city.
All incidents were timely responded and prevented from any calamity by the emergency service.
Spokesman 1122 Usman Gujjar informed that gas leakage incidents were reported from Tarlai, Kurri Road, Tahmasababad, Chah e Sultan, Dhoke Mustaqeem, Shakrial, Dhoke Kala Khan and Tulsa road.
Fire erupted in all locations at different times, he said adding that the fire fighters managed to control fire from further spread.
He further informed that no casualty was reported in the incidents. The incidents have been reported to sui-gas department as well, he added.
The spokesman stressed that citizens should be very careful in such situations and should informed the helpline 1122.
