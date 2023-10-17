Rescue 1122 holds fire safety workshop at APWA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Rescue 1122 conducted a fire safety workshop at All Pakistan Women Association (APWA) on Tuesday to educate students and executive members on how to deal with fire emergencies.

A team of rescuers led by Rescue & Safety Officer, Arshad Khan, conducted the workshop titled "Health and Safety Measures." The participants were briefed on the main causes of fire, how to extinguish it, and steps to avoid it.

APWA general secretary, Nazia Yasir, executive members Tehmina Munir, Yasmin Bokhari, Samar Qasim, Principal Shumaila, instructors Farah Rehman, Laila, and Sobia Muhtaba, and a large number of students attended the workshop.

The rescuers stressed the importance of avoiding the factors that can lead to a fire outbreak. They advised that all electrical and gas appliances should be turned off and gas valves closed before going to bed.

They also discussed how to use fire extinguishers in case of an emergency and how to put out a fire if a person catches fire. Tehmina Munir and Nazia Yasir thanked the team for conducting the safety workshop at APWA.