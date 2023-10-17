Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Holds Fire Safety Workshop At APWA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2023 | 08:42 PM

Rescue 1122 holds fire safety workshop at APWA

Rescue 1122 conducted a fire safety workshop at All Pakistan Women Association (APWA) on Tuesday to educate students and executive members on how to deal with fire emergencies

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Rescue 1122 conducted a fire safety workshop at All Pakistan Women Association (APWA) on Tuesday to educate students and executive members on how to deal with fire emergencies.

A team of rescuers led by Rescue & Safety Officer, Arshad Khan, conducted the workshop titled "Health and Safety Measures." The participants were briefed on the main causes of fire, how to extinguish it, and steps to avoid it.

APWA general secretary, Nazia Yasir, executive members Tehmina Munir, Yasmin Bokhari, Samar Qasim, Principal Shumaila, instructors Farah Rehman, Laila, and Sobia Muhtaba, and a large number of students attended the workshop.

The rescuers stressed the importance of avoiding the factors that can lead to a fire outbreak. They advised that all electrical and gas appliances should be turned off and gas valves closed before going to bed.

They also discussed how to use fire extinguishers in case of an emergency and how to put out a fire if a person catches fire. Tehmina Munir and Nazia Yasir thanked the team for conducting the safety workshop at APWA.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Farah Lead Rescue 1122 Women Gas All

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs unveils revolutionary AI-powered cus ..

Dubai Customs unveils revolutionary AI-powered customs audit system at Gitex Glo ..

15 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed arrives in Muscat to attend GCC ..

Abdullah bin Zayed arrives in Muscat to attend GCC ministerial council session

30 minutes ago
 Constitution accords fundamental rights to citizen ..

Constitution accords fundamental rights to citizens: Supreme Court

30 minutes ago
 Jafri assures APTMA of solving textile industry is ..

Jafri assures APTMA of solving textile industry issues on priority

30 minutes ago
 Balochistan Cloud Policy to be approved in next ca ..

Balochistan Cloud Policy to be approved in next cabinet meeting

30 minutes ago
 Cold weather grips Hazara division as heavy rain, ..

Cold weather grips Hazara division as heavy rain, snowfall continue on hills

30 minutes ago
PML-F President Saddened by Death of Activist's Mo ..

PML-F President Saddened by Death of Activist's Mother

30 minutes ago
 Four officials of polio monitoring team abducted

Four officials of polio monitoring team abducted

30 minutes ago
 Maulana Azad urges unity, harmony in Muslim world, ..

Maulana Azad urges unity, harmony in Muslim world, praises Pakistan's role in su ..

38 minutes ago
 Commissioner issues notification of HFH temporary ..

Commissioner issues notification of HFH temporary closure

38 minutes ago
 CMO paid surprise visits to 23 schools of Sakrand

CMO paid surprise visits to 23 schools of Sakrand

39 minutes ago
 Ephedrine case: LHC reserves verdict on Hanif Abba ..

Ephedrine case: LHC reserves verdict on Hanif Abbasi's appeal

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan