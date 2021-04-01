UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Issues Performance Report Of March

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 09:37 PM

Punjab Emergency Service (PES) District Emergency Officer (DEO) Zafar Iqbal reviewed Rescue-1122 monthly performance at a meeting held at Central Station Okara, on Thursday

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES) District Emergency Officer (DEO) Zafar Iqbal reviewed Rescue-1122 monthly performance at a meeting held at Central Station Okara, on Thursday.

While giving a briefing, control room incharge Saleem Masood Akhbar stated that Rescue-1122 Okara received 50,271 calls during the last month, including 2,017 emergency calls, 1,330 informative, 543 wrong and 117 fake calls. He said that 2,017 emergencies included 698 road accidents, 1,064 medical, 27 fire incidents, 68 crimes and 160 miscellaneous incidents.

The Rescue-1122 also provided service to 799 people affected in road accidents, in which 16 people succumbed to their injuries while 137 people were given first aid on-the-spot and 646 victims were shifted to hospitals. The Rescue-1122 responded to 27 fire incidents in time and saved properties of about Rs 19 millions.

The DEO appreciated the performance of Rescue-1122 officials.

