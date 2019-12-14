UrduPoint.com
Rescue-1122 Launches Awareness Drive About Smog

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 06:34 PM

Rescue-1122 launches awareness drive about smog

Rescue-1122 has launched a campaign to create awareness about precautionary measures against fog

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Rescue-1122 has launched a campaign to create awareness about precautionary measures against fog.

In line with directions of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue-1122 Dr Ijaz Anjum, the community safety wing has urged people to ensure use of fog-lights and slow speed during foggy conditions.

Rescue-1122 also distributed pamphlets among people about precautionary measures. They appealed to people to avoid unnecessary travel and dial Helpline number 1122 in case of any emergency situation.

