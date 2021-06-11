UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Organizes Mock Exercise To Avert Flood Situation At River Chenab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 07:30 PM

Rescue 1122 organizes mock exercise to avert flood situation at River Chenab

In order to tackle any emergency situation of flood, the Rescue 1122 organized a mock exercise at Sher Shah bridge on river Chenab, keeping in view the expected spell of rain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :In order to tackle any emergency situation of flood, the Rescue 1122 organized a mock exercise at Sher Shah bridge on river Chenab, keeping in view the expected spell of rain.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad inspected the mock exercise. District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleem Ullah briefed the DC about flood fighting.

Rescuers demonstrated practically during the mock exercise and obtained appreciation while rescue and search demonstration.

Various departments including Waste Management Company, Livestock, health, civil defense, metropolitan Corporation and social welfare set up camps during the mock exercise.

While addressing the ceremony, DC Ali Shahzad paid tribute to Rescue jawans over excellent performance and said that they have proud on capabilities of Rescuers.

He said that better liaison among all departments to handle with expected flood was dire need.

He informed that the inspection of spur embankments at River Chenab has been completed and all concerned departments submitted certificates about functioning of machinery.

He said that the preparations to tackle with urban flooding in case of heavy rains were also being made and WASA has identified the low lying areas of the city.

He said that the sites have been selected to set up flood relief camps at four tehsils in case of flood and flood control room also established at DC office.

Citizens could contact on toll free number 0800-11188 for any information. DC Also inspected the camps set up by various departments.

Related Topics

Flood Company Rescue 1122 All Rains

Recent Stories

New Zealand's Conway keeps England at bay again

1 minute ago

Govt proposes reduced withholding taxes for "Marke ..

1 minute ago

Government focuses on economic growth, employment

1 minute ago

US, Japan Launch New Global Joint Clean Energy Cli ..

1 minute ago

Today PSL Match 18 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gla ..

42 minutes ago

McDonald's says hackers breached data in Taiwan, S ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.