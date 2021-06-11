Rescue 1122 organizes mock exercise to avert flood situation at River Chenab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :In order to tackle any emergency situation of flood, the Rescue 1122 organized a mock exercise at Sher Shah bridge on river Chenab, keeping in view the expected spell of rain.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad inspected the mock exercise. District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleem Ullah briefed the DC about flood fighting.

Rescuers demonstrated practically during the mock exercise and obtained appreciation while rescue and search demonstration.

Various departments including Waste Management Company, Livestock, health, civil defense, metropolitan Corporation and social welfare set up camps during the mock exercise.

While addressing the ceremony, DC Ali Shahzad paid tribute to Rescue jawans over excellent performance and said that they have proud on capabilities of Rescuers.

He said that better liaison among all departments to handle with expected flood was dire need.

He informed that the inspection of spur embankments at River Chenab has been completed and all concerned departments submitted certificates about functioning of machinery.

He said that the preparations to tackle with urban flooding in case of heavy rains were also being made and WASA has identified the low lying areas of the city.

He said that the sites have been selected to set up flood relief camps at four tehsils in case of flood and flood control room also established at DC office.

Citizens could contact on toll free number 0800-11188 for any information. DC Also inspected the camps set up by various departments.