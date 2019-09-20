UrduPoint.com
Rescue-1122 Provided Services To 20,089 Victims During Last Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 08:21 PM

Rescue-1122 provided services to 20,089 victims during last year

The Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 has provided emergency services to 20,089 people during the last year

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 has provided emergency services to 20,089 people during the last year.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Mazhar Shah said while talking to the media here Friday that 6,386 people were provided first aid in accidents, 10,755 medical services and 774 people were helped in other incidents.

He added that 691 people were rescued at their work places, 944 cases of burning and animals biting occurred besides other cases.

Briefing about the patient referring services, he told the Rescue 1122 had shifted 1,297 patients to hospitals of other districts from Sargodha and 4,475 patients were also shifted from one hospital to another within the district.

