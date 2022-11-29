Rescue 1122 provides medical aid to 61 youth during police recruitment tests

Rescue-1122 on fourth consecutive day of police recruitment test at Malakand university provided first aid in different emergencies to the candidates during the physical tests

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) ::Rescue-1122 on fourth consecutive day of police recruitment test at Malakand university provided first aid in different emergencies to the candidates during the physical tests.

On the directives of Director General Rescue-1122 Khateer Ahmed, the District Emergency Officer Lower Dir Abrar Ali deployed a medical team to Malakand university to meet with any emergency timely.

During the four-day physical test, 61 candidates were provided first-aid due to various injuries including vomiting, high blood pressure, coughing, chest pain, excruciating pain in muscles and respiratory distress.

Similarly, on the directive of the DG and under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Dir Lower Abrar Ali, the Rescue Training Wing team conducted first aid training at Wisdom House School, Timargarh in which the school children were exposed to daily life situations and first aid services in case of any emergency or accident to save human live.