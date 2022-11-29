UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Provides Medical Aid To 61 Youth During Police Recruitment Tests

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Rescue 1122 provides medical aid to 61 youth during police recruitment tests

Rescue-1122 on fourth consecutive day of police recruitment test at Malakand university provided first aid in different emergencies to the candidates during the physical tests

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) ::Rescue-1122 on fourth consecutive day of police recruitment test at Malakand university provided first aid in different emergencies to the candidates during the physical tests.

On the directives of Director General Rescue-1122 Khateer Ahmed, the District Emergency Officer Lower Dir Abrar Ali deployed a medical team to Malakand university to meet with any emergency timely.

During the four-day physical test, 61 candidates were provided first-aid due to various injuries including vomiting, high blood pressure, coughing, chest pain, excruciating pain in muscles and respiratory distress.

Similarly, on the directive of the DG and under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Dir Lower Abrar Ali, the Rescue Training Wing team conducted first aid training at Wisdom House School, Timargarh in which the school children were exposed to daily life situations and first aid services in case of any emergency or accident to save human live.

Related Topics

Accident Police Dir Malakand Blood

Recent Stories

Iranian Diplomat to Discuss Regional, Internationa ..

Iranian Diplomat to Discuss Regional, International Issues With Qatari Officials ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railway launches ERP system to improve ef ..

Pakistan Railway launches ERP system to improve efficiency

2 minutes ago
 Corps Commander Polo Cup: Master Paints/Newage, Re ..

Corps Commander Polo Cup: Master Paints/Newage, Remington Pharma, Kalabagh/Zacky ..

2 minutes ago
 Gang of bike lifters busted, stolen bikes recovere ..

Gang of bike lifters busted, stolen bikes recovered

2 minutes ago
 Two more tests positive for Coronavirus

Two more tests positive for Coronavirus

35 minutes ago
 Punjab University to organise symposium on Nov 30t ..

Punjab University to organise symposium on Nov 30th

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.