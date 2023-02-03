Rescue 1122 received 19478 calls in January 2023

UrduPoint.com

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :District Emergency Officer Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Baqer Hussain Friday said the Bahawalpur control room received 19478 phone calls during the last month. Of which, 6841 were related to emergencies and the average time to reach the site was 8.1 minutes.

He said in January, there were 1108 road accidents, 45 fire incidents, 80 fighting incidents, 5084 medical incidents, and 524 rescue emergency operations.

Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur rescued 6888 people, 3156 were given first aid on the spot and 3415 seriously injured were shifted to the hospital, he added.

He said 117 people died in various accidents last month. Under the transfer service, 527 patients were transferred from rural centers to teaching hospitals.

