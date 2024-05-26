Rescue 1122 recovers dead body

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The Rescue 1122 recovered a dead body of an unknown person from Daulat Gate near Metro Bus station here Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, the local people called Rescue 1122 and informed about an unconscious person near Metro Station.

When Rescue 1122 team rushed to the site, it found person as dead.

The dead body was shifted to Nishtar Hospital. However, the identity of the body remained obscure till filing of the report.