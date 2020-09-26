Rescue-1122 regularizes 97 rescuers

UrduPoint.com
As many as 97 rescue employees of the basic-13 course of Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) have been regularized owing to Punjab Regulation Act on the recommendation of the scrutiny committee

Director General Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer said this while talking to the members of the scrutiny committee in his office here on Saturday.

The services of all those rescuers having good performance are being regularized through the regularization process. He also congratulated to all those rescuers whom services were regularized.

He wished that all those rescuers would render their services to serve humanity with full dedication and commitment and will receive prayers as well as best wishes from the people.

Dr Rizwan asserted that they would remain ready to help the helpless people day and night in case of any untoward situation either it would be a disaster, earthquake, accident or emergency.

