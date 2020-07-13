Rescue 1122 sets up medical camp for help of flood affectees in Chitral

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 has set up a medical camp near Golain area in Chitral district for help of affectees of flood caused by glacial melting.

According to a press statement issued here, Director General Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,Dr.

Khateer Ahmad has directed the staff members for help of flood affectees in Chitral district.

In the medical camp, Rescue 1122 authorities made arrangements for an ambulance besides deputing a female medical technician for examination of female victims of flood.

The medical camp was providing free medical aid to the visitors, adds the press statement.

Apart of it, Rescue 1122 authorities were also taking part in rescue work by using heavy machinery.