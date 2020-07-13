UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Sets Up Medical Camp For Help Of Flood Affectees In Chitral

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 07:30 PM

Rescue 1122 sets up medical camp for help of flood affectees in Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 has set up a medical camp near Golain area in Chitral district for help of affectees of flood caused by glacial melting.

According to a press statement issued here, Director General Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,Dr.

Khateer Ahmad has directed the staff members for help of flood affectees in Chitral district.

In the medical camp, Rescue 1122 authorities made arrangements for an ambulance besides deputing a female medical technician for examination of female victims of flood.

The medical camp was providing free medical aid to the visitors, adds the press statement.

Apart of it, Rescue 1122 authorities were also taking part in rescue work by using heavy machinery.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Chitral Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Teenager accuses TikTokker of gang rape in Lahore

31 minutes ago

Summer Camp launched with a programme that include ..

32 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change tours waste-to-energy p ..

32 minutes ago

Jafza records 10.6% increase in retail, e-commerce ..

47 minutes ago

Abid Ali asks fans for good wishes for England Tou ..

56 minutes ago

UAE set to become 1st Arab nation to explore other ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.