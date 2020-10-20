Rescue 1122 striving best to provide better emergency medicare

Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue 1122 is continuously striving to serve as per its mission statement "development of safer communities through establishment of an effective system for emergency preparedness, response and prevention".

Talking to APP, informed by District Emergency Officer (DEO), Ali Hussain said that citizens are being provided with the basic right to timely emergency care without any discrimination with average response time of 7.05 minutes.

Nearly 272,118 victims of different emergencies while conducting 252,340 rescue operations in seven tehsils of the District since its inception in 2007 including 96,931 calls of road accidents, 1109,064 of medical emergencies, 9919 of fire incidents, 7674 of crime incidents, 184 of building collapsed, explosion / blast incident 200 and 284 drowning incidents and 18071 miscellaneous emergencies during the period, DEO said.

Above 76,613 injured persons were provided first aid on the spot, 183,398 patients besides 11,777 victims who lost their lives in accidents were shifted to nearby hospitals; he said adding PES also evacuated 314 flood victims.

Rescue 1122 has always tried to provide timely help to the citizens in a professional way to save precious lives and properties, he said.

PES also launched the Service "First Aider at every home programme" in start of 2019 to impart first aid to every individual to ensure services by skilled first aiders at each and every house for timely provision of first aid to victims of emergencies and disasters, DEO said.