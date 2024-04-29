Rescue 1122 Tackles Over 140 Emergencies Last Week
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The district’s emergency service- Rescue 1122 rescued a total of 151 patients during various emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Awais Babar.
According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, the Rescue 1122 tackled a total of 146 emergencies over the week including 108 medical, 36 road accidents, 04 fire eruption incidents, a violence.
It says that the service received a total of 13516 emergency calls including 10370 fake or irrelevant calls.
Recent Stories
Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Besham arrested
SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies
Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM
IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..
Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast
Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Distt admin to make on-line complaint management portal operational5 minutes ago
-
President urges steps to promote local businesses for GB's self-sufficiency5 minutes ago
-
UAD held walk in connection with World Veterinary Day5 minutes ago
-
MoCC&EC, HEC mull over climate change inclusion into national curriculum: Romina Khurshid5 minutes ago
-
DC visits vegetable market5 minutes ago
-
Police tighten security measures for polio campaign5 minutes ago
-
One killed, three injured in a traffic accident in Karachi5 minutes ago
-
DC reviews performance of Price Control Magistrates5 minutes ago
-
Anti polio drive starts15 minutes ago
-
Fine imposed on 12009 shopkeepers25 minutes ago
-
Character building training session held in Tando Allahyar26 minutes ago
-
Promoting AJK tourism vital for socio-economic uplift, generating economic activities: President26 minutes ago