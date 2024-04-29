Rescue 1122 tackles over 140 emergencies last week

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The district’s emergency service- Rescue 1122 rescued a total of 151 patients during various emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Awais Babar.

According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, the Rescue 1122 tackled a total of 146 emergencies over the week including 108 medical, 36 road accidents, 04 fire eruption incidents, a violence.

It says that the service received a total of 13516 emergency calls including 10370 fake or irrelevant calls.