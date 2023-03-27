UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Tank Tackles 18 Emergencies During Last Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Rescue 1122 Tank tackles 18 emergencies during last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The district's emergency service Rescue 1122, Tank tackled a total of 18 emergencies during the last week with an average response time recorded at seven minutes under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engr Waqas Alam, says its spokesman.

Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which include 11 medical, one road accident, one bullet injury incident, and five emergencies were recovery-related.

He said the control room received a total of 362 emergency calls including 146 for information.

He said that Rescue 1122 service also provided services in 13 referral-related emergencies including three within the district and in ten emergencies patients were shifted to other districts.

He said the Rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

