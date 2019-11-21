Rescue 1122 urges to use gas appliances carefully

Punjab Emergency Rescue 1122 has urged the public to use gas appliances carefully to avoid any unpleasant incident

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Emergency Rescue 1122 has urged the public to use gas appliances carefully to avoid any unpleasant incident.

An official of the Rescue 1122 said the people indulge in using alternate measures like using cylinder, compressor in their houses.

It has been noted that many residents use fridge compressor to suck in more sui gas to increase its flow.

In the past, a number of the cases have been reported in which precious lives were perished and millions of rupees burnt to ashes due to carelessness and negligence in the use of gas appliances.