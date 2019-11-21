UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Urges To Use Gas Appliances Carefully

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 09:21 PM

Rescue 1122 urges to use gas appliances carefully

Punjab Emergency Rescue 1122 has urged the public to use gas appliances carefully to avoid any unpleasant incident

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Emergency Rescue 1122 has urged the public to use gas appliances carefully to avoid any unpleasant incident.

An official of the Rescue 1122 said the people indulge in using alternate measures like using cylinder, compressor in their houses.

It has been noted that many residents use fridge compressor to suck in more sui gas to increase its flow.

In the past, a number of the cases have been reported in which precious lives were perished and millions of rupees burnt to ashes due to carelessness and negligence in the use of gas appliances.

Related Topics

Punjab Gas Million

Recent Stories

Opening Day Of 13th DTA Chief Of The Naval Staff A ..

37 minutes ago

Real Madrid winger Vazquez breaks toe in dumbbell ..

5 minutes ago

Ch Pervaiz Elahi calls on Chief Minister Usman Buz ..

5 minutes ago

Staffer Finds 16 People Inside Sealed Trailer on I ..

5 minutes ago

District officer reviews cleanliness operations

5 minutes ago

Free Trade Deal Between EU, Singapore Takes Effect ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.