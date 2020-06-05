Rescue holds mock exercise to meet flash flood

Rescue 1122 conducted mock exercise to meet flash flood situation at Sher Shah Bridge of Chenab River as part of pre-cautionary arrangement started by district government here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 conducted mock exercise to meet flash flood situation at Sher Shah Bridge of Chenab River as part of pre-cautionary arrangement started by district government here on Friday.

ADC Revenue Muhammad Tayyab Khan reviewed the exercise along with District Emergency Officer Rescue Dr. Kaleemullah and Dr. Natiq Hayyat. CEO education Riaz Khan and DMO Waste Management Company Habeeb-ul-Zafar were present on the occasion.

The exercise was aimed at shifting locals stranded in flood water immediately at safer places. Fishing out drowned persons and protecting wounded ones were brought into practice during the exercise.

Rescue installed medical and registration camps to deal with anticipated flood victims, while health department, metropolitan and tehsil councils also mounted their separate camps for helping out needy people in emergency circumstances.

Tayyab Khan said on the occasion that mock exercise would help review their flood preparation in effective manner. He said district government had made 'flood fighting program' to combat expected flood situation. He informed that Live Stock department had already started animals' vaccination at riverine areas.