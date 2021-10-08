Rescue holds seminar on Disaster Prevention Day

Local rescue department arranged seminar followed by walk on Disaster Prevention Day here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Local rescue department arranged seminar followed by walk on Disaster Prevention Day here on Friday.

The program was organized on direction of DG Punjab Emergence Rescue Service Dr. Rizwan Naseer.

Both of the programs were attended by rescue officers, the common staff, scouts and the persons from vocational training institute.

Rescue Safety Officer Muhammad Yasir Raza while speaking to seminar's participants said that natural calamities couldn't be prevented but sort of financial aid.

He said human losses could be reduced by effective precautionary measures and awareness among masses.

Another Rescue department's officer Dr. Khalid Mehmood said that purpose of celebrating the day was to prepare oneself for any coming disaster or natural calamity.

The rescue personnels pledged in the walk that they would keep on playing pivotal role in making Pakistan stronger and more stable.

Station Coordinator Muhammad Salem, Samiullah, Rescue Community Instructor Bashir Ahmed Tahir and Media Coordinator Rashid Chaudhry were present on the occasion.