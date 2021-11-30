Community Safety Wing of Rescue department arranged a training workshop for its staffers including women field workers here on Tuesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Community Safety Wing of Rescue department arranged a training workshop for its staffers including women field workers here on Tuesday.

Rescue Safety Officer named Muhammad Yasir provided the participants awareness on protecting their health and safety of their lives in case of any emergency situation.

Rescue Community Instructor Bashir Ahmad Tahir in his speech provided information about securing first aid to save themselves from critical position.

District Emergency Officer Dr Khalid Mahmood said it was binding on everybody to take training on ''first aid and basic life support''. It would pave the way to protect the society by and large, he added.

Women Field Trainer Sidra Zahid said it was mandatory to remain alert to avert any nefarious activities.

Supervisor Muzsmel Hussain urged the youth to join hands with rescuers in case the calamities hit their surroundings.