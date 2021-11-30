UrduPoint.com

Rescue's Safety Wing Organises Training Workshop

Umer Jamshaid 26 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 06:44 PM

Rescue's safety wing organises training workshop

Community Safety Wing of Rescue department arranged a training workshop for its staffers including women field workers here on Tuesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Community Safety Wing of Rescue department arranged a training workshop for its staffers including women field workers here on Tuesday.

Rescue Safety Officer named Muhammad Yasir provided the participants awareness on protecting their health and safety of their lives in case of any emergency situation.

Rescue Community Instructor Bashir Ahmad Tahir in his speech provided information about securing first aid to save themselves from critical position.

District Emergency Officer Dr Khalid Mahmood said it was binding on everybody to take training on ''first aid and basic life support''. It would pave the way to protect the society by and large, he added.

Women Field Trainer Sidra Zahid said it was mandatory to remain alert to avert any nefarious activities.

Supervisor Muzsmel Hussain urged the youth to join hands with rescuers in case the calamities hit their surroundings.

Related Topics

Alert Women From

Recent Stories

UAE in numbers over the past 50 years: FCSC report

UAE in numbers over the past 50 years: FCSC report

55 minutes ago
 Fine imposed on smoke-emitting vehicles, brick kil ..

Fine imposed on smoke-emitting vehicles, brick kilns

6 seconds ago
 Putin Calls For Unfreezing Afghan Assets in Wester ..

Putin Calls For Unfreezing Afghan Assets in Western Banks

7 seconds ago
 S. Africa sets new unemployment record of 34.9 per ..

S. Africa sets new unemployment record of 34.9 percent

9 seconds ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

11 seconds ago
 KP Cabinet approves capital punishment for child a ..

KP Cabinet approves capital punishment for child abusers, harassers

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.