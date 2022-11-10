Research culture to be promoted further: VC FUUAST

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Acting Vice Chancellor Federal urdu University of Arts, Science & Technology (FUUAST), Professor Dr. Muhammad Ziauddin on Thursday appreciated the quality of research carried out by the university and said that all out support will be extended to further promote research culture.

He expressed these views while presiding over the 51st meeting of the Graduate and Research Management Council (GRMC) of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science & Technology (FUUAST), said a spokesperson of the FUUAST.

Acting Registrar Prof. Dr. Zareena Ali participated in the meeting as the secretary.

In-charge of College of business Administration, Commerce and Economics Prof. Dr. Masood Mashkoor Siddiqui, Department of Urdu Dr. Yasmin Sultana, Department of Mathematical Sciences Dr. Maryam Sultana, Department of Electrical Engineering Dr. Rahatullah, In-charge of College Pharmacy as observer Dr. Maha Jabeen and In-charge GRMC and Mrs. Rashida Khatoon were among the participants.