Research poster competition presented by Medical University students held at CMC Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The 2nd Research Poster competition organized by Dr. Mir Hassan Khoso, Director ORIC and Research held here on Thursday.

Under the supervision of Vice Chancellor of Medical Health University Larkana, the competition was successfully organized at the Gymnasium Hall, CMC Larkana.

The event was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Nusrat Shah, chief guest and Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana, along with distinguished guests including Prof. Dr. M. Hanif Shaikh, Dean of Basic Medical Sciences, Prof. Dr. Qararo Shah, Dean of Community Medicine, Prof. Zameer Ahmed Soomro, Principal Chandka Medical College, Dr. Mir Hassan Khoso, Director ORIC and Research.

Over 100 research posters were presented by undergraduate students from Chandka Medical College Larkana, BiBi Aseefa Dental College, Institute of Pharmacy, Ghulam Mohammad Mahar Medical College Sukkur, Benazir College of Nursing Larkana, and IPRS Larkana.

Additionally, 10 research posters were presented by faculty members and postgraduate students of university of Larkana.

Prof. Nusrat Shah on the occasion, commended the role of students for their historic participation and emphasized the importance of research in academia.

She pledged university support for publishing research papers in international journals.

Prof. Zameer Ahmad Soomro, Principal of Chandka Medical College, applauded the efforts of the ORIC team.

Dr. Mir Hassan Khoso, Director ORIC, highlighted the university's commitment to research excellence, citing the success of the 1st Research Poster Competition in 2023 and the current event.

The 10,000 cash prizes and certificates awarded for 10 best research posters presented by the Vice Chancellor. Faculty members and postgraduates were also honored, with Dr. M.P Shahani, Prof. Sirajuddin Soomro, and Dr. Quratulian for securing the top three positions.

The panel of judges included Prof. Mehtab Alam from the University of Karachi, Dr. M. Bilal Azami from Dow University Karachi, Prof. Khursheed Abbasi, Prof. Saifullah Jamro, and Dr. Syed Faizan Shah from GMMMC Sukkur.

The event also witnessed a strong turnout, with the participation of Prof. Saeed Shaikh, Prof. Dr. Sultan Bhutto and many faculty members, and students.