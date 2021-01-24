UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Resolve People's Problems, CS Directs Officers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 12:19 AM

Resolve people's problems, CS directs officers

Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique has said that the provision of relief to the common man, improvement of governance, and public service delivery in the province was the responsibility of government officials and to achieve this goal everyone has to perform his duties diligently and honestly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique has said that the provision of relief to the common man, improvement of governance, and public service delivery in the province was the responsibility of government officials and to achieve this goal everyone has to perform his duties diligently and honestly.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting of the Administrative Secretaries' Committee at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday. The meeting reviewed the Annual Development Programme (ADP), Pakistan Citizen Portal, pending pension cases, and performance of departments.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Secretary asked the officers to keep the doors of their offices open for people for resolution of their problems, adding that the common man should get due respect in government offices. He asserted that hard work, honesty, transparency, and merit must be promoted to improve the performance of departments.

The Chief Secretary said that the desired development goals could not be achieved without eradicating corruption, adding that effective measures against corruption would not only help curb financial irregularities but also improve the performance of institutions.

He said that the officers should perform their duties under the rules and regulations and seek guidance from the seniors if they face any difficulty.

The Chief Secretary asked the officers to timely address the complaints received on the Pakistan Citizen Portal. He directed all the departments to improve the utilization of funds under the ADP to ensure timely completion of uplift projects, besides giving February 1 deadline for getting approved the unapproved schemes. He also issued instructions for expeditious disposal of pending pension and inquiries cases.

The senior member board of revenue, chairman planning and development, additional chief secretary, additional chief secretary (South Punjab), and administrative secretaries of all departments attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Resolution Punjab Man February All From Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival Dhow Sailing Race 2 ..

1 hour ago

Department of Community Development reviews COVID- ..

2 hours ago

Law minister calls on Chief Minister

2 minutes ago

Nigeria tanker explosion kills four

2 minutes ago

Karachi package to help address public issues: Asa ..

2 minutes ago

Wuhan marks a year since Covid lockdown as others ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.