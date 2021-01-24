Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique has said that the provision of relief to the common man, improvement of governance, and public service delivery in the province was the responsibility of government officials and to achieve this goal everyone has to perform his duties diligently and honestly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique has said that the provision of relief to the common man, improvement of governance, and public service delivery in the province was the responsibility of government officials and to achieve this goal everyone has to perform his duties diligently and honestly.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting of the Administrative Secretaries' Committee at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday. The meeting reviewed the Annual Development Programme (ADP), Pakistan Citizen Portal, pending pension cases, and performance of departments.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Secretary asked the officers to keep the doors of their offices open for people for resolution of their problems, adding that the common man should get due respect in government offices. He asserted that hard work, honesty, transparency, and merit must be promoted to improve the performance of departments.

The Chief Secretary said that the desired development goals could not be achieved without eradicating corruption, adding that effective measures against corruption would not only help curb financial irregularities but also improve the performance of institutions.

He said that the officers should perform their duties under the rules and regulations and seek guidance from the seniors if they face any difficulty.

The Chief Secretary asked the officers to timely address the complaints received on the Pakistan Citizen Portal. He directed all the departments to improve the utilization of funds under the ADP to ensure timely completion of uplift projects, besides giving February 1 deadline for getting approved the unapproved schemes. He also issued instructions for expeditious disposal of pending pension and inquiries cases.

The senior member board of revenue, chairman planning and development, additional chief secretary, additional chief secretary (South Punjab), and administrative secretaries of all departments attended the meeting.