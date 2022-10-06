Respite for citizens as Quetta gets its first ever allergy centre

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Institution of Health has recently established its first-ever allergy centre, here, in the city.

Earlier, poor patients had to be referred to Islamabad to spend hundreds of thousands rupees for the treatment of allergic disease as with the establishment of the allergy centre it is expected that the people would get best treatment to their ailments.

Hundred of patients facing allergy, hailing from different parts of Sindh and Balochistan, especially from neighboring countries are being provided treatment in the newly established center.

In charge of the allergy center Abdul Quddus Kehtran said that the center was providing vaccines, besides also ensuring timely treatment to the patients infected with dust, pollen and protein allergy.

Civil Societies have appreciated the establishment of the centre and held it as a great news for the people of Balochistan who had to travel thousands of kilometers to other cities for medical treatment.