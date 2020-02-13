Responsible role of social media imperative for smooth flow of system: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday underlined the need for responsible role of social media to ensure smooth flow of democratic system. There must be a check and balance in the system while using freedom of expression through social media, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

The companies dealing social media, YouTube or Facebook were being operated from outside of this region, he said.

There was a need to check the sensitive material being disseminated through social media, the minister stated.

Work was in progress to bring improvement in the system regarding use of social media, he added.