Restructuring of PTV underway, its programs to be made more attractive; says Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said that restructuring process of Pakistan Television (PTV) is underway and it would be completed within one month with focus to make the state run television more popular through its programs.

He stated this while responding to a supplementary question raised by a JI lawmaker Mushtaq Ahmed in the Senate. The minister said that programs on ptv would be improved with focus to highlight the culture of various regions and promote regional history as well as languages.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan always calls for formulating programmes, based on indigenous culture of Pakistan and religious traditions, which can be viewed with the entire family.

The minister said the government is focusing on promoting regional languages, culture and traditions through Radio Pakistan and PTV.

He said that each language has wisdom in it and it reflects local history. Our local history, culture and traditions would be revived through various programs so that we should be proud of it.

To another question, the minister said that financial and administrative challenges along with political inductions in PTV was inherited to the incumbent government but the restructuring process would help to overcome difficulties.

The minister said that he would visit to Quetta next week and later to Karachi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to look into various affairs.

To a question about reports of abolishing the quota / share of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in PTV programmes, the minister said that all provinces are given equal importance and ratio of their regional programs is almost same. |