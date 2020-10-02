Revenue public courts great initiative of govt: commissioner Dr Farah Masoo

Commissioner Dr Farah Masood said holding of revenue public courts was a public-friendly initiative of the punjab government that will provide better revenue services to people

She was talking to the journalists while inspecting public service court held at tehsil office here on Friday.

DC Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh, ADCR Shahrukh Khan Niazi and Assistant commissioner Umer Daraz Gondal were also present.

The commissioner said provision of relief to the common man in revenue services,especially for the correction of revenue record, issuance of "Fard", income certificate,issuance of domicile and other services was the priority of the government.