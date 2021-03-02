UrduPoint.com
Revenue Public Service Court Held

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 03:20 PM

Revenue Public Service Court held

GUJRANWALA, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) ::Revenue Public Service Court was held at Tehsil Office here on Tuesday with Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Ali Akbar Bhinder in the chair.

Assistant Commissioner City Kamran Hussain, Assistant Commissioner Sadr Saria Haider, Sub-Registrar Rural Naeem Afzal, Sub-Registrar Urban Rao Sohail Akhtar and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Citizens lodged complaints regarding record accuracy, issuance of transfer, property registry, income certificate, record inspection and issuance of domiciles.

The Assistant Commissioners listened to problems of people in their respective tehsils and issued on the spot orders to resolve their problems.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Ali Akbar Bhinder directed the Assistant Commissioners and officers concerned on various complaints including record accuracy, issuance of transfer, property registry, income certificate, record inspection and issuance of domiciles.

He said that complaints received in the Revenue Public Service Court should be addressed immediately in accordance with the government's vision. He said that 368 applications were received in the tehsil office, out of which 335 were processed immediately and directed immediate action report from the officers concerned on the remaining applications.

